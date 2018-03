Status red weather warning extended until tomorrow

02 March 2018

The Red level snow-ice warning has been updated and extended until tomorrow morning – with more snow forecast tonight in Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Munster, the rest of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Galway have a status orange warning – which is valid until 9 am tomorrow.

While a yellow warning is in place for the northwest.

