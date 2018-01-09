Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Donald Trump.

Breitbart announced today that Bannon would step down as executive chairman of the conservative news site.

A report on the Breitbart website quotes Bannon as saying: “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

Mr Trump has lashed out at Bannon, whom he refers to as Sloppy Steve, for comments made in an explosive new book that questions the president’s fitness for office.

Bannon has tried to make amends.

He issued a statement on Sunday praising the president’s eldest son.

AP

