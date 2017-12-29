Storm Dylan expected to bring 120km/h gusts to 12 counties

29 December 2017

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for 12 counties as Storm Dylan is set to hit Irish shores tomorrow.

The warning effects Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

Forecasters predict Storm Dylan will hit Ireland on Saturday night and early Sunday morning with 120km/h gusts forecast across Connacht and Ulster.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Munster and the rest of Leinster ahead of the arrival of the storm tomorrow evening.

Storm Dylan will affect Ireland on Saturday night to early Sunday morning. Orange and Yellow Weather Warnings for Wind have been issued for most counties of Ireland, please see details at https://t.co/wwmcFgkRrX for Forecasts and Warning Updates — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2017

Meanwhile, a snow-ice warning is in effect for the upper half of the country, until 10pm tonight.

The areas affected are: Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Kildare.

A number of flights from Ireland to the UK have been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Snow and heavy winds are battering parts of Britain this morning which has resulted in flight delays.

Dublin Airport has warned travellers to check their flight information with their airline to see if they are affected.

A flight to Birmingham was cancelled while two flights from Glasgow and another from Leeds – as well as flights from Europe and Canada – were delayed.

