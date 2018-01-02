Storm Eleanor to bring strong winds and heavy, thundery rain this evening

02 January 2018

Met Éireann is warning that Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening.

Tonight will turn stormy with strong gale to force winds over Munster and Leinster.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway.

Lahinch this evening. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

“Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h., are expected,” it said.

There is a risk of coastal flooding with very high seas along coastal coasts.

A spell of heavy and locally thundery rain in the east and north will track northeastwards with the risk of flooding locally.

Elsewhere heavy showers with the risk of thundery downpours.

There is also a yellow rainfall warning for Connacht and Donegal.

“Some thundery downpours expected in places this afternoon and early evening with falls of 20 to 25 mm in some parts,” Met Éireann said.

The warnings are in place from 4pm to 10pm this evening.

Tomorrow will be windy and showery with strong winds.

Top temperatures for Wednesday between 7C and 10C with many showers, some with hail and thunder.

Digital Desk

