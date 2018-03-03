A Status Orange Snow and Ice Warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan remains in place until 6pm today (3rd).

AA Roadwatch says that snow and ice remain an issue on many routes throughout the country, particularly in the east and south.

Avoid unnecessary travel, but if you must drive, allow plenty of extra time for your journey. Make sure to fully clear all snow from your car before leaving and stick to the main routes, which are most likely to have been treated.

Secondary routes and hills are still impassable in many places.

Drivers are urged to slow down, be cautious, and remember that it takes up to ten times longer to stop in icy or snowy conditions.

#WEXFORD Gardaí report extremely challenging conditions across every part of the county. These photos are from the N25 between Wexford Town and New Ross. Don't travel if you can avoid it. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/tYzMJ6TTgs — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 3, 2018

Here’s the latest from AA Roadwatch:

WEXFORD: Gardaí report extremely challenging conditions across every part of the county due to very thick snow. Gardai are advising not to take to the roads unless it’s necessary.

WATERFORD: Gardaí in the city, Dungarvan and Tramore advise that roads remain treacherous across the county after heavy snowfall yesterday, with many impassable routes. Do not travel if possible.

KILKENNY: Conditions are particularly poor around Thomastown where Gardaí advise against travel.

TIPPERARY: Conditions are particularly bad on secondary routes around Thurles, Clonmel and Tipperary Town. It is improving on the N24 and N74 but caution is still advised in places. Main routes across the county are showing signs of thawing. The M7 has fully reopened following lane restrictions this morning.

CARLOW: Conditions remain very poor across the county due to heavy snowfall. Most local roads are impassable around Carlow Town and Tullow. The N81 is treacherous in places, gardai advise to avoid this route.

Bus Éireann are expected to run some Expressway services on Saturday and some regional services, depending on road conditions.

Dublin Bus expect to resume a very limited service from midday today (3rd). Expect disruption to scheduled services and diversions. See their website for more details.

Luas Red Line Services will operate between The Point and Red Cow from 1pm – they will be no service between Red Cow and Saggart/Tallaght. Luas Green Line services are not expected to operate today.

Irish Rail services will resume on the following lines this afternoon: Entreprise (Dublin to Belfast), Northern Commuter (Dublin to Drogheda/Dundalk) and Ennis to Galway. All other services are currently suspended, with updates on the Irish Rail website.

Flights have begun to operate again from Dublin, Shannon, Kerry and Ireland West (Knock) Airports, with some cancellations. Cork Airport remains closed until this afternoon. Check with your airline before travelling to the airport.

