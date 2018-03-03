Storm Emma: Orange and yellow warnings extended until midday on Sunday

03 March 2018

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Snow-ice warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

The forecaster warns of widespread lying ice and snow leading to hazardous conditions.

They also warn that melting snow will increase river levels and may lead to localized flooding.

The warning is valid until 12 noon tomorrow.

Status orange Snow-ice Warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan. Status yellow Snow-ice Warning for Connacht and Donegal. See details here https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/Gv3YM2pRRJ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 3, 2018

Power has been restored to 13,000 electricity customers since 6 am this morning.

There are now 12,000 homes, farms and businesses without power this evening.

90% of those are in Co Wexford.

Overall, since the onset of Storm Emma crews have restored electricity to 138,500 customers.

