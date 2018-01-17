Storm Fionn has created treacherous driving conditions across the country.

There’s snow and ice in many areas, with a nationwide yellow alert in place until 9am, with up to 3 centimetres expected to fall in parts of Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster.

Past 3 hours of radar showing heavy wintry showers more widespread and frequent in the western half of the country. pic.twitter.com/Al2EGyeg7J — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2018

A status yellow wind warning is also in place today for Munster, Leinster and Galway, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.

Motorists are advised to be extra careful.

Update: Further snow showers are forecast nationwide until 9am tomorrow. 1 to 3cm of snow is expected, especially in Ulster, Connaught and north Leinster with higher accumulations on hills and mountains. Beware of black ice. https://t.co/usl0mhOR9T — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) January 16, 2018

IMAGE CREDIT: Met Office Twitter

