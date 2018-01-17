Storm Fionn has created treacherous driving conditions across the country.

There’s snow and ice in many areas, with a nationwide yellow alert in place until 9am, with up to 3 centimetres expected to fall in parts of Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place today for Munster, Leinster and Galway, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.

Motorists are advised to be extra careful.

IMAGE CREDIT: Met Office Twitter

