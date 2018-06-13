Pack up the shorts and suncream, the exam weather has come to an end.

Wednesday is set to bring with it rain and wind that will spread across the country with two wind warnings issued for 10 counties.

There is a Status Orange wind warning issued for Wednesday night for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Winds associated with Storm Hector will see gusts of 110 to 125 km/hr with the warning in place from 9pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

A Status Yellow warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry with Storm Hector’s winds reaching speeds of 55 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.

The Status Yellow warning is also in place from 9pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

According to Met Éireann, Wednesday will see rain spread throughout the rest of the country.

The rain will be most persistent in Atlantic coastal counties and it will also be windy and gusty throughout the day.

Outbreaks of rain in western areas this morning will gradually spread to the rest of the country during the day, with the rain becoming persistent in Atlantic coastal counties by evening. Increasingly windy and gusty, in strengthening south to southwest winds. Highs of 15 to 19C. pic.twitter.com/NUf9rQvc3O — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2018

The national forecaster says Thursday will start out showery with more strong winds. However as Thursday morning becomes afternoon, the winds will die down gradually and the showers will become more scattered.

Now for some good news. Friday is set to see a return to form for the weather with sunshine in most of the country.

As the day continues the rain will return as outbreaks occur across the Ulster, Connacht and parts of Munster.

The predictions from Met Éireann suggest that the rest of the weekend will be warm but mixed.

Temperatures will be in the high teens (15 to 18 degrees) and while Saturday will start with some rain, it should get brighter as the day goes on.

Sunday will continue to be dry with a risk of showers in the evening.

