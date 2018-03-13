‘Take back Trinity’: Students shut down College entrances in fees protest

Students in Trinity College Dublin are protesting over the introduction of fees for repeat exams.

Earlier the protesters succeeded in shutting down two entrances to the university, including access to the Book of Kells.

Around fifty students have blockaded themselves into the university’s dining hall.

The students say they’ll continue to occupy the dining hall for as long as necessary.

Student Stacy Wren says she couldn’t afford to repeat an exam.

“As a SUSI [Student Universal Support Ireland] student, I’m protesting partly because of myself and from what I understand, I’m not exempt from paying it,” said Ms Wren.

“So even though the government recognises that my family can’t afford for me to go to university and they pay my fees and I get a maintenance grant of €330 a month, college doesn’t care.

“College wants me to pay that €450 even though it’s more than a month’s maintenance grant for me.”

