Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin is warning anyone looking to attend its Emergency Department to expect long waiting times.

Management says it is dealing with a very high number of emergency attendances at the moment.

“We are asking the public where possible to attend their GP or out of hours GP services in the first instance,” a statement from the hospital read.

“ED patients are seen in order of priority which may result in patients with minor illnesses or injuries experiencing delays.

“We would like to thank the general public for their understanding and cooperation during this busy period.”

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss