Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Ireland to a meeting to discuss yesterday’s violent scenes in Gaza.

Mr Coveney is expected to express his outrage on behalf of Ireland and to call for restraint from Israel.

It comes after at least 58 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 injured during mass protests along the Gaza border yesterday while the US opened its new embassy just a few miles away.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mr Coveney said: “Our mission in Ramallah reports that emergency responders in Gaza and the strips health services are overwhelmed with the level of casualties.”

“Ireland is also very disturbed by the injuries suffered by health workers as reported by the WHO: 211 recorded attacks against health workers in Gaza, attending the large numbers of injured during mass demonstrations at the border fence.

“Nine sustained bullet wounds, 13 were injured by tear gas canisters and 189 suffered with tear gas inhalation. 25 ambulances were also damaged.”

Mr Coveney said yesterday that the conflict was “shocking and tragic for a people living in impossible and unsustainable conditions”.

“We all have a political responsibility to try to reduce tensions and protect unarmed protesters,” he said.

The UN Security Council plans to meet today to discuss violence along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip as yesterday was the deadliest day of violence there since a 2014 war.

