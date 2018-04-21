The Taoiseach has said it is incumbent on people who want a “Yes” vote in the abortion referendum to make the case to voters.

Leo Varadkar will this morning launch the campaign for Fine Gael members who want the 8th amendment to be repealed.

He’ll be addressing an event at Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre, along with Health Minister Simon Harris and campaign co-ordinator, Minister Josepha Madigan.

The Taoiseach began canvassing in his own constituency last night.

“I really think what’s incumbent now on all of us who want a Yes vote is to go out there, talk to people and explain to people why a Yes vote is the right thing to do – why we should become a country where we trust women and trust doctors to make the right decisions when it comes to crisis pregnancies and a country in which we don’t send women on the boat anymore,” he said.

A group of prominent GAA players will today come out in support of a No vote in the referendum.

The GAA Athletes for No group includes Tyrone manager Micky Harte, Meath’s Joe Sheridan, and All-Ireland camogie winning Antrim captain Aoife Cassidy.

The players will hold a skills training session with local kids ahead of the launch at Ballyfermot in Dublin.

