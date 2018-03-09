An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will be in the region this evening as he joins a number of Government Ministers in Waterford Institute of Technology.

The purpose of today’s meeting is to discuss the series of events planned for the South East Region as part of Project Ireland 2040.

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will be joined in Waterford today by the Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor and the Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation and Research hand Waterford TD, John Halligan, to present Project Ireland 2040 to assembled students and other guests.

Project Ireland 2040 is a €116 billion plan to re-imagine Ireland and prepare for a future society which will have an extra one million people, and 660,000 more people at work.

The event takes place in WIT Arena today, the 9th March at 3 pm.



Share it:













Don't Miss