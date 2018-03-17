Taoiseach: My dealings around Doonbeg planning permission was 'all entirely above board'

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says everything he did in relation to a wind farm development near Donald Trump’s Doonbeg Hotel was above board.

Mr Varadkar has changed his story, and now says he never rang Clare County Council about the planning permission, but did write to Fáilte Ireland.

The Taoiseach’s department released the email he sent to Fáilte Ireland boss Shaun Quinn about the issue.

Here’s the email Leo Varadkar says he sent to Fáilte Ireland about the Doonbeg wind farm plans. Says he didn’t get in touch with Clare Co Council pic.twitter.com/E1Tc43vD37 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) March 16, 2018

It reads:

“Hi Shaun.

“I took a call from Donald Trump last Friday. He is concerned about plans to build very large wind farms near Doonbeg.

“I don’t want to get into the nitty gritty of it but I did commit to asking Failte to review the planning applications or development plan for Clare as appropriate with a view to making observations if the agency shared his concerns about the impact on landscapes and tourism.

“I would appreciate it if you could do so.

“Leo.”

The email he sent said he “didn’t want to get into the nitty gritty of it” but asked Fáilte Ireland to make observations, if they shared the US president’s concerns.

Mr Varadkar said: “Failte, as you know, is Ireland’s tourism agency, it has a statutory remit to look at planning applications and to see if anything can have a negative development on tourism.

“They were aware of the development already and did make observations to the council, so all entirely within procedure, all entirely above board and happy to clarify that.”

