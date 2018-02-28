Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned people in Munster and Leinster counties to be home by 4pm at the latest tomorrow.

Storm Emma is approaching from the South East and will bring blizzard-like conditions tomorrow evening and Friday.

Speaking earlier today, the Taoiseach said “Employers should assess whether it’s safe or even necessary to open, and whether it is safe for their staff getting to and from work.”

'People need to be back in their homes no later than 4pm tomorrow in Munster and Leinster' pic.twitter.com/W2fN1AXPWw — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 28, 2018

Chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group Sean Hogan has warned the public in areas subject to a Status Red weather warning to avoid driving tomorrow.

Motorist have been warned that there will be zero visibility.

“It would be suicidal to go driving in the conditions [expected tomorrow],” he said.

“Ordinary snow, I suppose, is difficult enough conditions for motorists, and certainly for the authorities, to work around them.

“That is why we’re saying to people – do not be out there from four o’clock tomorrow evening.”

Met Éireann has warned that temperatures could plummet to as low as -8C tonight.

2/2 Signficant accumulations are expected with widespread severe frost and ice. Lowest temperatures of -3 to -8 degrees in fresh and gusty easterly winds. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 28, 2018

All non-emergency services are to shut down across Ireland as the country as potentially life-threatening Arctic weather and blizzards approach Ireland.

UNBELIEVABLE SNOWFALL IN EAST CORK Check out this snow accumulations of 30cm and 3 foot drifts near whitegate east cork. They have been cut off. Thanks to Rory O Gorman for the image. pic.twitter.com/BPFvHvFxD2 — Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) February 28, 2018

Met Éireann is warning that the combination of ‘the Beast from the East’ and Storm Emma moving in from the south – dubbed “Emma and the Beast” by forecaster John Eagleton – is predicted to be the worst winter weather since the snow storms of 1982.

Blizzards are expected to strike from 4pm on Thursday afternoon as the polar conditions mix with Storm Emma’s gales, up to 100km/h.

