Taoiseach understood to have raised LGBT issues with US VP Pence

By Elaine Loughlin, Political Correspondent

In Washington

The Taoiseach has had a “tete a tete” with the US Vice President Mike Pence.

Leo Varadkar is understood to have raised LGBT issues with the Vice President.

Mr Varadkar met Mr Pence, who is known for his conservative views on marriage equality and other LGBT issues, at a breakfast in Washington this morning.

The annual breakfast meeting in the Vice President’s residence, which is part of the Taoiseach’s St Patrick’s itinerary, was not open to the press this year as has been the case in previous years.

Speaking at the breakfast Mr Varadkar referred to Mr Pence’s Irish Heritage .

He said: “I understand that as a child Vice-President Pence could recite the nursery rhyme, ‘Humpty Dumpty’ in Irish after learning it from his grandfather. I won’t embarrass him by asking him how much he remembers. I won’t embarrass myself by admitting I only know it in English.

“As you know, the Vice-President’s grandfather, Richard Michael Cawley, was a remarkable man who left Doocastle in Co. Mayo, near Tubbercurry in Co. Sligo, as a young man because his mother had faith he would find a future here. A patriot and a proud family man, he built a new life in Chicago, and raised his children to love both Ireland and the United States. His mother’s dream was fulfilled.

“Mr Vice-President, you have spoken also of your own visits to Ireland, both as a young man and then later, bringing Karen and your children to Sligo.

“Not to forget, of course, your visits to your cousin’s bar in Doonbeg, now in direct competition with your boss’s slightly larger establishment across the street,” he said in front of invited guests.

On trade and the countries’ wider relationship, Mer Varadkar added: “Here in the US, over 100,000 Americans work in Irish-owned companies, employing people in every one of the 50 states. Our two countries trade nearly $2bn worth of goods and services every week of the year.

“It is clearly in our mutual interests not only to sustain this trade and investment, but to continue to grow it in the years to come.

“One of the most meaningful Irish proverbs is ‘Ní neart go chur le chéile, ‘together we are strong’. This is as true today as at any other point in our history.”

During the speech, the Taoiseach invited Mike Pence to visit Ireland.

Share it:













Don't Miss