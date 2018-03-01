People are being warned to remain wherever they are right now until midday tomorrow, as a blizzard is expected to hit the country.

Significant further snowfall will start in the south from 16:00 before moving across Ireland, with the east the worst affected.

Speaking after a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group, Leo Varadkar said: “We are facing severe blizzard-like conditions which will spread across the country from 4pm today, winds of up to 100km per hour will persist with heavy snow.

“It is not safe to be outside in such conditions, no one should be on the roads and we are asking everyone to be home and safe by 4pm and to be in doors until the severe weather has passed tomorrow.

“The risk of life and limb presented by severe weather conditions should not be underestimated by anyone,” he said.

Mr Varadar added that “Ireland has a great community spirit, it’s part of what defines us as a people” and he asked members of the public to check on old, sick and vulnerable neighbours today if it is safe to do so.

“To keep up on the latest updates, you can monitor Met Eireann or check gov.ie, which is a link to all public information.

“But most importantly, stay safe”, he concluded.

