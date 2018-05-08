When the sun comes out in Dublin, bigger bins and better litter management also need to come out.

That’s the call from one TD, after large amounts of empty beer cans and other rubbish were left strewn along the banks of the Grand Canal at the weekend.

Well done to the thousands of people who didn’t bring their rubbish home with them last night at the Portobello. Absolute disgrace! pic.twitter.com/OYUkebS3x3 — Stephen Brian Lowe (@StephenBLowe) May 7, 2018

Deputy Jim O’Callaghan says people enjoying a few drinks in the sunshine need to keep their behaviour in check.

“Many people are enjoying themselves and not breaking any laws. The problem is that others do not clean up after themselves and have a complete disregard for residents in the area who are forced to put up with them urinating in public and often on their doorsteps,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“I understand that Gardaí stationed in Pearse St patrol the area to curb any anti-social behaviour but when evening comes in the residents of Portobello and Harold’s Cross are left to deal with reams of unwanted rubbish.

“Piles of rubbish left strewn along the Canal are not just unpleasant to look at and taint the landscape; they potentially pollute the water and endanger the wildlife that rely on it.

“It’s great that people can get together and enjoy the sun by the water at Portobello Bridge but they need to be more conscious of the environmental impact of their litter and general waste on our urban community.”

