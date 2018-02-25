A women’s group in the Dáil wants a survey carried out amongst all parliament staff to find out if there is a culture of bullying or harassment.

The Sunday Independent said that The Oireachtas Women’s Caucus is calling on members to support a proposal to survey all men and women on their experiences of working in Leinster House.

The move would come on the back of a British survey which revealed one in five people working in Westminster had experienced or witnessed sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour.

The proposal is expected to be put before the group on Tuesday.

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone recently voiced allegations of sexism and bullying against a colleague at a private meeting of party TDs and senators in Leinster House.

