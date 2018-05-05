A teenager’s being questioned following an attack on a woman in the North this morning.

The 38-year-old woman sustained a serious head injury after being assaulted with a cordless drill in the Railway Street area in County Tyrone at around 2 am.

Her condition is critical but stable, and police described it as a brutal attack.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and detectives are exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime.

Anyone with information or was in the area at the time and saw the teenager carrying a drill is urged to contact police in Strabane or Crimestoppers.

