After the rain of Monday morning, the outlook for the rest of the week is far more positive.

Yesterday, a status yellow warning for heavy rainfall was put in place for 11 counties until 7pm this evening but tomorrow should see better weather.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see a return to more seasonal weather with the national forecaster predicting sunny spells and temperatures reaching into the high teens.

Thursday and Friday will be warm as well, with sunny intervals in some sports but Met Éireann does warn of a possibility of some heavy, thundery showers, in the south and west.

But the good news is that the early indications suggest we are set for a fine summer weekend.

Met Éireann says that temperatures will be in the 20s and could reach the mid-20s in some spots.

The weekend also looks set to warm and mostly dry with only a slight chance of scattered showers.

We’re already planning a trip to the beach.

– Digital Desk

