A nationwide Status Yellow warning is in place tonight for low temperatures.

Met Eireann warns of widespread severe frost tonight with ice forming on untreated surfaces and pockets of freezing fog forming in places.

Minimum temperatures will range from -1 to -5 degrees generally, but milder along the Atlantic seaboard.

Vincent O’Shea, a forecaster with Met Eireann, said: “I’m not so sure it will be as big a hazard as, say, last night, however, there will be widespread frost tonight and temperatures will get as low as minus three or minus four.

“So, wherever there is snow still lying, any residual amounts would freeze readily, so that would still constitute a hazard before morning.”

