A nationwide Status Yellow warning is in place tonight for low temperatures.

Met Eireann warns of widespread severe frost tonight with ice forming on untreated surfaces and pockets of freezing fog forming in places.

Minimum temperatures will range from -1 to -5 degrees generally, but milder along the Atlantic seaboard.

Vincent O’Shea, a forecaster with Met Eireann, said: “I’m not so sure it will be as big a hazard as, say, last night, however, there will be widespread frost tonight and temperatures will get as low as minus three or minus four.

“So, wherever there is snow still lying, any residual amounts would freeze readily, so that would still constitute a hazard before morning.”

Wintry showers in the northwest will die out, and most areas will be dry overnight with long clear spells. A very cold night with air and ground frost forming widely along with ice. Minimum temperatures zero to -4 degrees. pic.twitter.com/QwrKFCxHyA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2018

Stunning glow out there now but sooo cold. Sub Zero a certainty later pic.twitter.com/r1MQ1tU3ng — Waterford Weather (@waterfdweather) February 6, 2018

