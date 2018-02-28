Temporary beds brought in as hundreds of passengers stranded at Cork Airport

28 February 2018

Temporary camp beds have been brought into Cork Airport tonight to provide beds for stranded passengers.

Three hundred people are stuck at the airport overnight after flights were cancelled due to the weather today and transport options out of the airport were curtailed.

Airport hotels are booked out and many people are stuck at the airport, including some staff and passengers who weren’t able to travel on to their intended destination from the airport.

There is no public transport operating between the airport and Cork City and taxis are very limited tonight.

Temporary camp beds have been provided and efforts are underway to secure blankets for everyone.

The bad weather today has caused havoc with flights in and out of the country.

Many people are also stranded at Dublin Airport after Ryanair cancelled all flights in and out of the airport.

300 people stranded @CorkAirport tonight. Camp beds are being provided and efforts are underway to secure blankets for everyone — Fiona Corcoran (@fiona96fmnews) February 28, 2018

Met Eireann announced this evening that Cork, Waterford, Wexford and much of the east coast were now under Status Red Alert for snow and ice ahead of the arrival of Storm Emma tomorrow.

Main photo: @CorkAirport/Twitter

