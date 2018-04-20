Tenants facing eviction from a Cork apartment complex say they will fight on, even if a Residential Tenancies Board decision goes against them.

More than 20 households in Leeside Apartments have been given notice to quit by the new owners ‘Lugus Capital’, who want to refurbish the building.

Some of the tenants had their appeal of the notice heard by the RTB yesterday, with an outcome expected in the coming days.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry says the residents are in a defiant mood.

Mr Barry said: “Today they wait, they wait in hope, justice must prevail.

“We hope for a good result, but if we don’t get one, I think the residents will be meeting today and the mood will be to fight on.”

