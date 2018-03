Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on autopilot

31 March 2018

Tesla says the vehicle in a fatal California crash was operating on autopilot, the latest accident to involve self-driving technology.

The carmaker said the driver, who was killed in the accident, did not have his hands on the steering wheel for six seconds before the crash.

Tesla says its autopilot feature – which can regulate speed, change lanes and self-park – requires drivers to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel to take control of the vehicle to avoid accidents.

Earlier this month, a self-driving Volvo being tested by ride-hailing service Uber struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

Tesla, in a blog post, defended its autopilot feature, saying that while it does not prevent all accidents, it makes them less likely to occur.

