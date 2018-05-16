A quick-thinking pedestrian in East Cork has shared a photo showing the condition of a road in his locality.

Ian Casey passes a dangerous-looking pothole each day near Midleton and noticed the only protection to prevent road users from passing over it was a traffic cone and some barriers.

Photos: Ian Casey

“The hole is definitely there a couple of months now as I often run and cycle on this route,” he said.

“I think the council might know about it now as there are barriers and cones around it.”

He decided to take a photo of the pothole with the traffic cone sticking out of the top of it.

Ian also stood inside the pothole to discover it reached his knees.

He described it as an eyesore on an otherwise scenic area.

“It’s on a beautiful scenic road around East Ferry,” Ian said.

We have reached out to Cork County Council for comment.

The council maintains 12,555km of road, the largest road network of any local authority in the country.

