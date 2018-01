Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot was worth more than €28.9m.

That figure rolls on, however, as no one claimed the top prize.

The winning numbers were 2, 5, 20, 38 and 41. The lucky stars where 4 and 8.

There were also no big winners in today’s Ireland only EuroMillions Plus or Lotto Daily Millions. Check your tickets here:

Spread the love













Don't Miss