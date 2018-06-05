There was an Irish winner of tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot, worth €17m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 15, 22, 39 and 46.

The lucky stars numbers were 4 and 5.

WE HAVE A EUROMILLIONS WINNER! The lucky streak continues!🍀A single ticket played in Ireland has matched all 5 numbers +2 lucky stars to win tonight’s €17 million guaranteed #EuroMillions Jackpot. 🎇🎉😀🎉🎇 Amazing!!!! Players can check tickets here: https://t.co/gmmNILmBOZ pic.twitter.com/b8yKKU8QA8 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) June 5, 2018

There was no winner of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw in Ireland.

