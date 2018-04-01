Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says his solicitors are dealing with a pending legal action arising from a tweet he posted about the Belfast rape trial verdict.

Senator O’Ríordáin is facing a legal challenge from lawyers for Paddy Jackson over a social media post last week.

The Ireland and Ulster Rugby player, was acquitted of all charges against him last Wednesday.

In a tweet today Senator Ó Ríordáin says the issue is now in the hands of his solicitors.

The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors. I won't be making any further comment. — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) April 1, 2018

