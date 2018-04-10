The South East’s first official ‘school run’ is to take place in Castlecomer Discovery Park on Sunday, April 15th.

The event, held by Castlecomer Presentation Convent National School, replaces the old 5 & 10km annual runs.

Speaking to Beat, Chairperson Paula Rennick said, “for the past few years the event was commonly referred to as the school run, so after some research, we discovered that nobody had attempted an event of this type. This made the decision for us to rebrand the event.”

Adding to this, John Chatten Manager of Market Cross Shopping Centre noted, “the event appeals to people from Kilkenny and beyond; allowing us to engage with our customers for whom a healthy lifestyle is very important.”

This year’s rebrand will see the addition of a 5km+ corporate team challenge run. Teams can register online here for €50.

Online registration for all other participants is also open, while registration is will be possible on race day from 8.30am to 10am.

Entry costs are €20 for 10km and €15 for 5k.

A 2k family fun run starts at 11.30am where families can enter on the day for €20 and individuals €5.

To find out more about the technology behind the school run, check out totaltiming.ie

