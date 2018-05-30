While we finalise our amazing #2018 #racemedal 🎖, take a look at our #racemedals from the start in #2012 through to #2017😲. How many have you so far? Will you be there on June 30th this year 🤔 to collect this year’s #waterfordvikingmarathon2018 #racebling🏅🥉🥇🥈? . . . #quartermarathon #halfmarathon #fullmarathon #springtraining #summerracing #medalcollection #thevikingsarecoming #runninginireland #irishrunner #mastersrunning #beginnersrunning #fitness #fast #waterford #bridgesofwaterford #waterfordgreenway #waterfordtourism*

A post shared by Waterford Viking Marathon (@waterfordvikingmarathon) on Mar 2, 2018 at 9:04am PST