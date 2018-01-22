The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) is calling for the student grant to be restored to pre-2011 levels and a reduction in college fees.

A new report has revealed that over a third of Irish students are struggling financially.

The Eurostat report shows that students are spending more than they’re earning every month, with accommodation being the biggest expense.

USI President Michael Kerrigan says students are suffering:

“What we’ve been calling for is to restore the grant to where it was pre-2011,” he said.

“Students are angry, they’re suffering and we haven’t really heard anything from the minister in regards to increased financial support for students, whether that’s through SUSI (Student Universal Support Ireland), thresholds being increased or through adjacency rates being reversed.”

