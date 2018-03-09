Union Grind cafe in Cork are at it again.

Last year, the caffeinated heroes began serving their coffee in Easter eggs and this year, they’ve up their game with this creamy, marshmallowy, hot chocolate of dreams.

They posted a video of the creation on their Facebook page today and we’re not gonna lie, we’ve had it on repeat for a while now.

Wait for the drop …

Wait for the drop 😳😳😳Loads of this happening! Open Saturday 10-4#easter #easteregg #easteregghotchocolate #uniongrind #local #indiecafe #cork #corkcity Posted by Union Grind Espresso Bar on Friday, March 9, 2018

Mesmerizing.

