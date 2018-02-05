Thousands of child-porn images found in 31 garda raids in 12 counties

05 February 2018

Tens of thousands of child pornography images have been seized by gardaí over the past four days.

They were found during 31 searches of premises in 12 different counties, mainly in Leinster and Munster.

Searches began last Saturday and continued today in homes in counties Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Limerick, Kerry and Waterford.

Nobody has been arrested so far, but gardaí expect to detain people in the coming weeks.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said gardaí are keeping a close eye on this type of crime.

“We have gardaí who this time last year would have been walking the beat on streets, but today they have a different patrol – they’re patrolling the internet, trying to find evidence of criminality involved in online child-related offences,” he said.

