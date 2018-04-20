More than 3,000 volunteers have taken to streets all over the country for Special Olympics Ireland.

The charity is hoping to raise more than €600,000 by the end of the national collection day.

All money collected goes directly into the sports programme for people with intellectual difficulties in 16 different sports.

People can also give €4 by texting ‘Athlete’ to 50300.

Collections are taking place right around the country.

Love’s young dream Brendan McNeice and Angela Horner basking in the sun at @BELFASTCITY_AIR on #CollectionDay

They met and fell in love at the 2011 World Games! 😍 pic.twitter.com/MTKWUON1a9 — Special Olympics Irl (@SOIreland) April 20, 2018

Special Olympics Ireland has almost 8,872 registered athletes participating in 14 sports in 352 affiliated groups throughout the island of Ireland.

Volunteer Collector Tiarnan Ahearne pictured with his delighted first donor of the day at Sweeney's @CentraIRL in Ratoath. Thanks to all the students from @ratoathcollege for helping us out in #Ratoath today for our #CollectionDay #playyourpart pic.twitter.com/WiAcxwktie — SOLeinster (@SOLeinster) April 20, 2018

These athletes are supported by their families and a team of 25,000 volunteers who give of their time to help out at sporting and fundraising events.

