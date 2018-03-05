Thousands of people are without safe drinking water in County Tipperary due to a major kerosene spillage.

The source of the contamination has been identified and contained – and clean up measures are being put in place.

Irish Water has issued a Do Not Drink notice to the householders in the affected area.

The spillage occurred during Storm Emma but was only detected this morning.

Irish Water has warned that boiling the water does not make it safe for human consumption.

#IWTipperary: A Do Not Drink Notice has been issued for Fethard and surrounds with immediate effect. For more information, see https://t.co/HM8UlElP7Y. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 5, 2018

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss