Over the weekend, the people of Ireland voted to repeal the eighth amendment of the constitution, with a landslide victory.

The overall result saw 66.% of people voted ‘Yes’ and 33.6% voted No.

Similar to Roscommon in the sex-same marriage referendum, Donegal was the only constituency to have returned a majority No vote.

The final result showed 51.9% of people voted No, while 48.1% voted Yes. The turnout in the county was 57%.

After the result was delayed due to a reported ‘fax machine’ error, people took to their social media accounts questioning the people of the northern county on why their vote differed from the rest of the country.

Donegal man Noel Sharkey decided to answer these questions with the below thread.

It has since received an abundance of praise.

