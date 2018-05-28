Over the weekend, the people of Ireland voted to repeal the eighth amendment of the constitution, with a landslide victory.

The overall result saw 66.% of people voted ‘Yes’ and 33.6% voted No.

Similar to Roscommon in the sex-same marriage referendum, Donegal was the only constituency to have returned a majority No vote.

The final result showed 51.9% of people voted No, while 48.1% voted Yes. The turnout in the county was 57%.

After the result was delayed due to a reported ‘fax machine’ error, people took to their social media accounts questioning the people of the northern county on why their vote differed from the rest of the country.

Donegal man Noel Sharkey decided to answer these questions with the below thread.

It has since received an abundance of praise.

1) Donegal is the most deprived county in Ireland, with the highest unemployment rate and not even a train service to connect us with the capital. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

3) Over 2.5k of our Yes votes in South Donegal were added to the Sligo/Leitrim total because of redrawing of constituency boundaries. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

4) Donegal women contributed to the national debate, sharing their harrowing personal stories of fatal foetal abnormality and rape, having had to travel some of the longest journeys to access healthcare. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

5) Women won today because of brave movements like the Abortion Rights Campaign @ARCDonegal One of its founding members was the powerful Donegal woman – Cathie Shiels. She is a legend. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

6) A lot of canvasses involved going up backroads and boreens. The scenery was beautiful but it took hours to get small numbers covered. Despite this, the team never gave up. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

7) Rural campaigners across the country were victimised in their workplaces, churches and wider communities. This was very prevalent in Donegal where we didn’t have loads of people wearing a Yes/Ta badge giving moral support. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

8) Having voted Yes because you support women, you’ll surely spare a thought for the Donegal women hurting at this result, which doesn’t reflect their sacrifice and hard work during the local campaign. — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

9) Before sneering please remember that there are more No voters in Dublin than there are in Donegal. Donegal’s 1000s of Yes votes are Ireland’s Yes votes. We #RepealedTheEighth too! — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

10) A final thought – you’ll all be raving about us when you are on your summer holidays up in the hills of Donegal at some stage. Mock us now and we will spit in your coffee! Well done to everybody @ARCDonegal @Together4yes — Noel Sharkey (@JuniorDoctorIE) May 26, 2018

