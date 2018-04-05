The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads as a Status Yellow rainfall warning which is in effect this evening.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall before 3pm tomorrow, with counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary set to receive the brunt of the rainfall. There is also a risk of spot flooding in some areas.

In an update to its weather warnings this afternoon, Met Eireann warned that Waterford, Cork and Kerry will be worst affected, with between 30 and 50mm of rain expected to fall.

In Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, Clare and Limerick, 25 to 30 mm of rain is expected with the risk of spot flooding.

Status yellow rainfall warning

Kilkenny County Council provided sandbags in a number of high risk areas this afternoon to help home and business owners to protect against potential flooding.

The RSA is asking road users to check national and local weather updates and to also check local road and traffic conditions before making a trip.

They have issued the following information to road users.

When driving in wet conditions, drivers are reminded that:

– It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

– Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility

-Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

– Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h

– Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

– Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists

With added risks posed by wet or flooded roads the RSA has the following advice:

– If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think

– After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes

-Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic

– Watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects

Advice to Pedestrians & Cyclists:

– Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

– Walk on a footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

