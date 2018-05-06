Three men living in Ireland but originally from Eastern Europe have been arrested after an illicit pill making factory was discovered.

An operation was carried out on Sunday by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

Equipment including blenders and an industrial pill making machine along with suspected controlled drugs in powder and pill form with a provisional estimated street value of €500,000 has been seized.

Gardaí state that the process of making tablets had commenced when they forced entry into the premises.

The arrested males (aged from their mid-30s & early 40s) are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Leixlip and Lucan Garda Stations.

It is believed the raid has smashed a sophisticated ‘pill factory’ which is being linked to the Kinahan cartel.

Speaking after the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’ Driscoll who has charge of Special Crime Operations stated: “This operation provides further evidence of the extent of links between Irish based organised crime groups and the international drug trade.

“The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) has today dealt another blow to those involved in organised crime. Our effort in tackling organised crime is unrelenting and will continue as long as is necessary”.

Digital Desk

