Three people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, police in Nashville say.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the gunman was a white man with short hair who was wearing only black pants and a coat.

A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.

Police said via their Twitter account that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

They said they named him as a suspect because the car that the gunman arrived in was registered to him.

– AP

