Three men arrested and firearms recovered by gardaí investigating organised crime

Three men have been arrested and three firearms have been recovered following a Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau operation in Dublin this morning.

Three men, one in his 20s and two in their 30s, were arrested for conspiracy to murder after gardaí from the Garda Emergency Response Unit intercepted a van on Gardiners Street in Dublin shortly before 8am this morning.

They are detained at a garda station in Dublin. Three firearms, a submachine gun, a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver, were recovered.

Assistant John O’ Driscoll, who is responsible for Special Crime Operations (SCO) within the Garda Síochána, said:

“We stated on numerous occasions that our efforts at tackling organised crime, particularly where it gives rise to threat to life, is unrelenting. The action taken today, through a combination of the resources assigned to SCO and Security and Intelligence, within the Garda Síochána, has yet again resulted in the arrests of suspects and the associated seizure of firearms.”

[d]- Digital Desk

