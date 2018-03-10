Three men remain in custody after stolen property recovered in Laois

10 March 2018

Three men remain in custody today after stolen property was recovered in County Laois.

Gardaí made the arrests last night during an intelligence-led search at a house in rural County Laois near the Tipperary border.

They recovered a large amount of stolen property and picked up three men – two are aged 27, while the third man is a 31-year-old.

The three are being questioned at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone Garda Stations where they can be detained for up to 7 days.

– Digital Desk

