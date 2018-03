Three people were arrested tonight in connection with a burglary in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested this evening by gardaí in the Limerick area as part of Operation Thor.

Gardaí have said all three people are from west Dublin.

Two stolen cars were also recovered by gardai following the arrests.

The three arrested are currently being detained at Nenagh and Roscrea Garda Stations.

