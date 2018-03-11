By Patrick Flynn

Three people including a child had been rushed to hospital following a collision between a bus and a car on a motorway in Co Clare.

The collision occurred at around 8pm in the southbound lanes of the M18 motorway between Clarecastle and Dromoland.

It is understood that a car travelling towards Limerick suffered a tyre blowout and was struck from behind by the bus.

Two adults and a child, who had been travelling in the car, have been hospitalised with ‘varying degrees of injury’.

Units of the fire brigade from Ennis and Shannon along with several ambulances and Garda patrols responded to the incident.

There were 33 passengers on board the bus however despite original reports of multiple injuries, no one on the bus was hurt.

The passengers were checked by paramedics but remained on the bus until a replacement vehicle was brought to the scene to take them to their destination.

Emergency crews and motorway maintenance teams are working to clear the scene.

Share it:













Don't Miss