Three people have died after being struck by a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Loughborough Junction station, near Brixton in south London at 7.30am this morning.

They described the deaths as “unexplained”.

Officers remain at the scene, where they are working to identify those killed and inform their families.

A “number of inquiries” are being carried out by BTP to establish how they came to be on the tracks.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow

IMAGE British Transport Police.

Share it:













Don't Miss