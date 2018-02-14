Three-year old girl who was assaulted in Dublin has died

14 February 2018

The three-year old girl who was assaulted on Saturday passed away yesterday after her life support was switched off.

The young girl had been in intensive care in Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin in Dublin following the incident at her home on Saturday.

However, her life-support was withdrawn yesterday and she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s mother appeared before Bray District Court on Sunday night charged with assault causing harm.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before court tomorrow.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss