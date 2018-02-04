A three-year-old girl has died in hospital following a road crash in Kildare on Thursday.

The incident happened when two cars collided at around 8am on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road on Thursday morning.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital and was later transferred to Temple Street, Children’s University Hospital in Dublin, where she was pronounced dead earlier today.

The girl’s father, who was driving the car, is continuing to receive treatment at Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

