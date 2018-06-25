UPDATE

Tickets for the Pope’s visit to Dublin and Knock are available online now

500,000 tickets have been allocated for the Phoenix Park where Pope Francis will say mass, while there are 45,000 tickets for Knock.

The tickets can be secured at worldmeeting2018.ie – where people are also being invited to make an optional donation to help with costs.

