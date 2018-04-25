Irish Water has been accused of “economic terrorism” by a local councillor over its plans for a Shannon to Dublin pipeline.

The utility says the project will cost €1.3bn and is needed to supply parts of the Midlands and east of the country.

However, critics say leaking pipes should be fixed first.

Representatives from Irish Water will appear before an Oireachtas committee this morning to explain their plans.

Tipperary councillor Seamus Morris is part of the River Shannon Protection Alliance and has criticised their handling of the situation so far.

Councillor Morris said: “They’re working by press release and soundbite, but we want them to sit down and explain to us why they would even countenance wasting €1.3bn of taxpayers’ money on something that is not needed.

“It beggars belief that they would inflict this sort of economic terrorism on the State, whereas what they should have been doing over the last 20 years was fixing the pipes.”

