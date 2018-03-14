Humour isn’t usually our initial reaction when we witness a motorist parked in a disabled space.

But that’s exactly what Tipp Gardaí turned to when they witnessed this Volvo parked across a disabled space outside a Cahir bookie office earlier today.

Taking to their Twitter feed, Gardaí made a Chelteham-themed pun or two…

“Vehicle abandoned on a disabled spot outside a bookies in Cahir, we’re placing our bets on a FCP for no disabled permit and no display of tax, must [have] been a good tip.”

The driver received a Fixed Charge Penalty for parking in a disabled space and no display of tax.

